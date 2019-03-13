Former Maryland Gov. Harry Hughes dies at 92

Harry Roe Hughes, the 57th governor of Maryland, died Wednesday, according to his family. He was 92.

The Democrat, who was governor from 1979 until 1987, died at his home in Denton.

Before entering politics, he served in the Naval Air Corps during World War II. He later became a lawyer.

Hughes entered politics at age 28, winning election to the House of Delegates. He also served in the state Senate and as the state’s secretary of transportation before becoming governor.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

This article will be updated.

