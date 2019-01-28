Paulette A. Finck, homemaker and churchwoman, dies

Paulette A. Finck, a homemaker who was active in her Roman Catholic church, died Friday from amyotropic lateral sclerosis, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, at Kline Hospice House in Mount Airy. The former longtime Timonium resident was 80.

The former Paulette Augustine Hergenroeder was born in Baltimore and raised on Old Harford Road in Northeast Baltimore. She was the daughter of Otto James Hergenroeder, a baker, and Alice Florence Champoux Hergenroeder, a homemaker.

She was a 1956 graduate of the Institute of Notre Dame and in the 1970s received a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts from then Towson State University.

In 1959, she married Paul Edward Finck, a numismatist, and the next year the couple settled in Timonium where they raised four daughters.

Mrs. Finck was an active communicant of Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ Roman Catholic Church in Timonium where she had been a member of its social action committee. She was also an associate with the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur Mid-Atlantic Tri-Province.

She had been a leader of DRADA — Depression and Relative Affective Disorders Association — and a member of the Baltimore County League of Women Voters.

Mrs. Finck enjoyed performing in amateur neighborhood theatricals and participated in the Carmelites peace narratives and tableaus.

While living in the Dulaney Forest neighborhood of Timonium, she was a founder 48 years ago of a local book club.

For the past decade, Mrs. Finck, who was a world traveler and enjoyed culture, gourmet food, music and sports, had lived in New Market in Frederick County.

Her husband of 36 years died in 1995.

A memorial Mass will be offered at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville.

Mrs. Finck is survived by her daughters, Laura Paule Harkins of Towson, Stephanie Paule Guillen of Sykesville, Lisa Paule Geraghty and Jennifer Paule Litz, both of New Market; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

