President Trump threatens to 'close the Southern Border entirely' if Dems don't approve funds to 'finish' wall

As the government shutdown heads into the new year, President Trump issued a toothless threat Friday to “close the Southern Border entirely” if Democrats in Congress don’t agree to fund a wall separating the Mexico from the U.S.

Trump blasted “Obstructionist Democrats” for refusing to approve the $5 billion he wants to construct his long-promised partition along the border amid an ongoing partial shutdown despite the GOP controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress.

“We will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely if the Obstructionist Democrats do not give us the money to finish the Wall & also change the ridiculous immigration laws that our Country is saddled with,” he tweeted.

White House officials said Friday that Trump and Democrats remain “far apart” on reaching an agreement.

“They’ve left the table all together, so of course we are far apart,” press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told CBS Friday of Democrats.

Incoming acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney complained that Dems are ignoring an offer from the White House that included less funding than Trump initially wanted. Mulvaney said the offer was made on Saturday, but Democrats are no longer considering that option.

"There's not a single Democrat talking to the President of the United States about this deal," Mulvaney said Friday.

During an appearance on Fox News, Mulvaney attempted to drive a wedge between Democrats, pinning the blame on House leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

“My gut was that (Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer) was really interested in doing a deal and coming to some sort of compromise. But the more we're hearing this week is that it's Nancy Pelosi who's preventing that from happening," he said.

“We do expect this to go on for a while,” Mulvaney added.

He also said that Trump has canceled his plans to travel to Florida for New Year's Eve.

A spokesman for Schumer (D-NY) said there is no one but Trump to blame for the impasse.

“For the White House to try and blame anyone but the President for this shutdown doesn’t pass the laugh test,” Schumer press secretary Angelo Roefaro told the Daily News.

Schumer made clear during talks with Vice President Pence last weekend that there are currently three proposals that could pass both chambers on Capitol Hill, none of which include Trump’s $5 billion request, Roefaro said.

“As our office stated immediately following the Saturday meeting, the two sides were ‘still very far apart’ — and still are today because of the President’s insistence on keeping the government closed over his expensive and impractical wall,” he added.

Congress adjourned for the week without a resolution in sight.

Roughly 420,000 federal employees have been forced to work without pay during the holidays and another 380,000 are currently furloughed.

Trump, who does not have the power to shutter the border, has other suggestions as well, including cutting aid to Central American countries and pulling back on trade with Mexico — all of which echoed earlier calls to close down ports of entry ahead of the November midterms.

The President said he would consider pulling back on the recently renegotiated North American Free Trade Agreement, which he has renamed the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement and has yet to be approved by Congress.

“The United States looses [SIC] soooo much money on Trade with Mexico under NAFTA, over 75 Billion Dollars a year (not including Drug Money which would be many times that amount), that I would consider closing the Southern Border a ‘profit making operation,’” he tweeted.

The prospect of another caravan of asylum-seeking migrants, similar to the one Trump railed against ahead of last month’s election, led to threats of cutting funding to struggling nations.

“Honduras, Guatemala and El Salvador are doing nothing for the United States but taking our money. Word is that a new Caravan is forming in Honduras and they are doing nothing about it. We will be cutting off all aid to these 3 countries — taking advantage of U.S. for years!” Trump wrote.

However, organizers told Mexican newspaper El Sol de Tijuana that the 15,000 migrants are expected to look for work and stay in the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.