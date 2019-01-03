Nancy Pelosi named speaker of the House for a second time as Democrats take control

Nancy Pelosi reclaimed the gavel and called for bipartisanship Thursday as she became House speaker for the second time.

The California Democrat became most powerful woman in Washington and pledged to “reach across the aisle in this chamber and across the divisions in this great nation” as the nation’s capital remains under the cloud of an ongoing government shutdown and deep divides mar her own party.

“The floor of this House must be America's Town Hall: where the people will see our debates and where their voices will be heard and affect our decisions,” Pelosi added.

The promise to work with the opposition comes as Dems face intra-party rifts and a government shutdown nears the two week mark. Pelosi’s fractured party and Republicans remain in a stalemate over funding for President Trump’s border wall.

Pelosi made history as the first woman to rise to the position in 2007. She served as the nation’s third most senior official for four years spanning the George W. Bush and Barack Obama administrations and helped guide the Affordable Care Act through Congress.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), the Democratic Caucus Chair, heaped praise on Pelosi as he nominated her as speaker.

“Nancy Pelosi is a woman of faith, a loving wife, a mother of five, a grandmother of nine, a sophisticated strategist, a legendary legislator, a voice for the voiceless, a defender of the disenfranchised a powerful,” he said.

Pelosi garnered 220 votes to win the speakership, with 15 Democrats either voting present or casting symbolic ballots against her. Democrats hold a 235-199 majority over Republicans.

The 78-year-old’s return to the speaker's office was far from guaranteed and she will face a new set of struggles during her second tenure in the post.

Rank-and-file Democrats joined freshman lawmakers in calling for new leadership, a sentiment echoed by voters, according to numerous polls.

Moderate Democrats, including Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) and other newly-elected lawmakers who flipped formerly red districts, followed up on campaign promises and opposed Pelosi’s speakership.

Rep. Kathleen Rice, a major Pelosi critic representing Nassau County, cast a symbolic vote for former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Rose voted for fellow veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Il.)

Pelosi, first elected in 1987 to represent a California district that includes San Francisco, was able to keep the skeptics at bay during a procedural vote in November by doling out lead positions on special panels and promising to follow through on their legislative priorities.

She also vowed to serve no more than four years in leadership, opening the door for a younger generation of Democrats to take control of the party in the near future.

Young progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — who became the youngest woman to serve in the House after being sworn in Thursday morning — have openly challenged several of Pelosi’s positions and could cause headaches for the centrist.

Adding to the complications, Pelosi’s rise to regain power comes at a crucial time for women in politics. The 116th Congress will count an unprecedented number of women as members after 100 female lawmakers won elections this past November.

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's name was put into nomination by his party's caucus chair, Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney. She said McCarthy knows "our rights come from God" and "government is not the source of our liberty.”

Pelosi has also split from some Dems who want to use their majority to bring impeachment proceedings against Trump.

The Speaker has called impeachment a "divisive activity,” but she did not shy away from it Thursday in an interview airing on NBC's “Today” show.

“We shouldn't be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn't avoid impeachment for a political reason," she said, adding that she would wait for the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia meddling in the 2016 election.

Only the House can begin impeachment proceedings. And while Justice Department guidelines suggest a sitting president can't be indicted, Pelosi called that "an open discussion."

"Everything indicates that a president can be indicted after he is no longer President," she said.

Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing, balked at the prospect of Pelosi returning to power ahead of last years Midterms.

“Can you imagine Nancy Pelosi as speaker of the House?" Trump asked a crowd at a Minnesota rally in October. "Don't do that to me!”