Ocasio-Cortez's campaign fined by state for failing to carry workers' comp coverage

ALBANY – The campaign for new Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has made helping the working class and poor her top priority, was fined by the state for not carrying workers’ compensation coverage for a month last year.

“The employer did not have the required workers’ compensation coverage from March 31, 2018, to April 30, 2018, and was issued a final penalty of $1,500, which was paid,” state Workers Compensation Board spokeswoman Melissa Stewart said. “This coverage is vital to ensuring workers are protected for on-the-job injuries.”

Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic Socialist, stunned the political establishment last year when she defeated longtime Rep. Joseph Crowley, a longtime Queens powerbroker, in the Democratic primary. She went on to cruise to election in November.

Her spokesman said she had nothing to add.

One Democratic campaign veteran scoffed that “it’s not a great look” for Ocasio-Cortez that her campaign received a fine for not carrying workers’ compensation coverage.

“This is basic stuff, especially if you hold yourself out to be the champion of workers,” the Dem said.

State Republicans were chortling over the fine.

“Hypocrisy at its finest,” said state GOP spokeswoman Jessica Proud. “The so-called champion of workers, when given her own responsibility, is not following the law. It’s unbelievable.”