Michael Bloomberg will make presidential run decision early next year, campaign spending expected to exceed $100M

Michael Bloomberg is ready to spend big bucks.

The billionaire ex-New York mayor plans to bring out the cash cannon if he runs for President in 2020 and will make a final decision on whether to launch a campaign by early next year, according to a senior aide.

Howard Wolfson, one of Bloomberg’s top advisers and a former deputy mayor in his city administration, said Thursday the former mayor is ready to spend well above $100 million of his own fortune, should he mount a Democratic challenge to President Trump in the next general election.

“He spent over $100 million on his last race in NYC,” Wolfson told the Daily News, referencing Bloomberg’s successful third run for mayor in 2009. “The country is considerably bigger than the city is, so you can do the math.”

If Bloomberg applies his Big Apple spending — $174 per vote — on a national scale, the math has it he would spend about $7 billion.

Wolfson wouldn’t even ballpark the potential campaign budget, only saying Bloomberg will dish out “what is required.”

In terms of monetary sources, Wolfson said Bloomberg “always totally self-funded in NYC and haven’t had any discussions about doing it differently going forward.”

Wolfson confirmed Bloomberg, 76, would run as a Democrat and will make up his mind by “early 2019.”

A spokesman for Trump’s 2020 campaign did not return a request for comment.

Bloomberg, who has a net worth of $40 billion and ranks as the 10th-richest person in the U.S., boosted the coffers of at least 21 Democrats who won House races in last month’s blue wave congressional midterms.

However, Bloomberg’s business acumen and cash flow may not play all that well among Democrats.

Bloomberg had a 32% unfavorable rating in a Quinnipiac poll from Dec. 19, and the same survey found 19% of Dems view him negatively.

Moreover, Bloomberg’s brand of moderate politics and neo-liberal economics may be out of touch with a Democratic Party that has increasingly elected progressive millennials and self-avowed Democratic socialists such as Bronx Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Bloomberg further misaligned himself with Democratic momentum earlier this year when he voiced support for stop-and-frisk police tactics while criticizing the #MeToo movement and post-2008 bank regulations.

“You know, is it true?” Bloomberg told The New York Times in September of the sexual assault allegations against ex-CBS anchor Charlie Rose, who was fired over the disturbing claims. “You look at people that say it is, but we have a system where you have, presumption of innocence is the basis of it.”

The Democratic primary field in 2020 is expected to be wide as the party tries to learn from its 2016 mistakes.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who’s rumored to be mulling a presidential bid, has stood out in polls as a viable front-runner.

However, in a USA Today/Suffolk University survey published Wednesday, Biden placed second to an enigmatic top contender: “Someone entirely new.”