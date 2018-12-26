Ruth Bader Ginsburg released from hospital following cancer surgery

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was released from the hospital Tuesday after undergoing cancer surgery, according to a court spokesperson.

Ginsburg, 85, is now “recuperating at home,” Kathleen Arberg, public information officer for the Supreme Court, said in a statement.

The Brooklyn-born Justice had two malignant growths removed from her left lung last week. The operation, described as a “pulmonary lobectomy” was performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center on the Upper East Side.

Doctors said there is no evidence of any remaining disease, according to the Associated Press. She has previously been treated for cancer two other times: once in 1999 for colon cancer and again in 2009 for pancreatic cancer.

Back in November, Ginsburg was hospitalized for broken ribs from a fall at George Washington University Hospital. The cancerous growths were discovered during tests at the hospital.