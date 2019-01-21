EXCLUSIVE: Native Elder Nathan Phillips reflects on staredown with smirking student, the moments before the encounter, and hundreds of years of white privilege

Omaha Tribal Elder Nathan Phillips has been accused of getting into a teenage student’s face with a drum – a student who has since identified himself as Covington High School junior Nick Sandmann.

“I read it,” Phillips told The Daily News of Sandmann’s carefully crafted statement sent to CNN by a public relations firm. “I didn’t agree with it.”

On Friday, as the Indigenous People’s March wound down, a small group of Native Americans lingered near the Lincoln Memorial, where speakers including Rep. Debra Haaland (D-N.M.) had spoken earlier.

Also on hand were four African-American members of a group known as the Hebrew Israelites. They were preaching loudly, pontificating and quoting from the Bible at anyone who walked by, including the Native Americans. But then they saw a handful of Covington High School students sporting “Make America Great Again” hats and turned their attention to them.

“The protesters said hateful things,” Sandmann said in his statement. “They called us ‘racists,’ ‘bigots,’ ‘white crackers,’ ‘f-----s’ and ‘incest kids.’ ”

Video of the incident bears some of that out. The boys began chanting school spirit songs, which they were wont to sing at sporting events, to drown out the attacks, Sandmann said. But the Natives saw potential trouble brewing.

Phillips said he did not see anyone else on hand to diffuse the escalating tension – no chaperones, parents or police – so he said he felt a responsibility to put himself between the white teens and the African-Americans, who were vastly outnumbered. Some accounts have suggested that Phillips did not know the context of what he was walking into, an assertion he refuted.

“As far as not knowing what was going on, I was there from the beginning, and I knew what was happening, and I wasn’t confused at all,” Phillips told The News by phone.

So he put his body between the two groups. On one side, a small number of angry African-American men protesting, however obliquely, against documented injustices. On the other, a growing group of white teens wearing MAGA hats, fresh off the March for Life. To Phillips, the crowd looked threatening. He had seen such expressions before.

“They looked like a lynch mob,” Phillips told The News.

Once in the middle, he couldn’t seem to get out.

“How do I get around this?” he thought to himself. He tried to move past the students, to get to the top of the steps and the Lincoln Memorial, where he planned to continue praying – which is what he was doing with his drum, and the song. But Sandmann got in the way.

“So I stopped, kept singing, kept praying,” Phillips said.

That smirking smile, he said, told him that little has changed in the 500 years since Europeans first came to these shores.

“Here this young guy doesn’t even see me as a human being,” he remembered thinking. “I started praying in my mind for him. All the atrocities that have happened to indigenous people. And this boy who was there, full of all this privilege. He could have just not gotten in my way.

“He decided he just needed to move over just a few more inches just to be in front of me,” Phillips said. “He put himself there.”

While Phillips was praying, Sandmann, in the statement, says he was doing the same.

“I said a silent prayer that the situation would not get out of hand,” the youth said.

Phillips thought of pushing through the kids to the Lincoln Memorial at the top of the stairs, but worried it would escalate the confrontation. He even thought of running away, but feared he’d be chased. “It’s happened before,” he told The News.

Indeed, one of the many thoughts that ran through Phillips’ mind as he stood there drumming was President Trump’s recent tweet making light of the Wounded Knee massacre and the Battle of Little Bighorn, both traumatic events for Native Americans.

Survival Media Agency via AP The teenager wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, center left, stands in front of an elderly Native American singing and playing a drum, mocking Native Americans at a rally in Washington. The teenager wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, center left, stands in front of an elderly Native American singing and playing a drum, mocking Native Americans at a rally in Washington. (Survival Media Agency via AP)

Moreover, more Native Americans per capita die in confrontations with police than any other demographic group, according to reporting from CNN. In other words, the visage represented by the white high school students, and their refusal to back down or move out of the way to let Phillips keep walking, formed a threat in Phillips’ mind.

Phillips had questions for the grown-ups who were, or should have been, on the scene but who he said did not seem to be stepping up.

“It starts with those chaperones who allowed that to happen. That’s who I’m getting mad at,” he said. “They were not there. If they were there, they were either egging them on, saying this is OK behavior by not stopping them. They allowed that behavior to continue.”

The adults should have shepherded the kids away toward their buses, he said, since that is why they were meeting on the steps. While Covington High School has issued a statement promising to investigate and possibly expel the students involved, none of the teachers on the school-sponsored trip have come forward to comment.

“Why weren’t they there telling these kids this is the wrong behavior for students on the National Mall?” Phillips said. “It doesn’t matter what religion they are. They were high school students, and the high school chaperones should have kept them in control and let them know it was unacceptable behavior.”

As soon as it started, he said, the chaperones and teachers on the trip should have intervened.

“Right from the beginning the students’ chaperones should have shut that down,” Phillips said. “Those kids wanted to fight those black guys.”

He answered in keeping with what to him is clearly a spiritual crisis gripping our nation.

“I was praying,” he said simply, singing a few bars of the wordless American Indian Movement song he had been drumming to on the National Mall.

“It’s a healing song,” he told The News. “There are no words to it. I wasn’t singing to him. I was singing to God. If I was singing to anything, it was to God. And I was singing this prayer to God about what was happening. And this song to God – there are no words to it because it’s our heart song. There are no words that can communicate what we’re feeling and what’s going on in the bottom of our heart prayer.”