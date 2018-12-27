Michelle Obama displaces Hillary Clinton as America's most admired woman: poll

It’s clear to see America isn’t with her anymore.

Michelle Obama is America’s most admired woman of the year, displacing Hillary Clinton from the top spot after a 16-year run, according to a Gallup survey.

Gallup’s most admired woman list for 2018 had Oprah Winfrey second, Clinton third and Melania Trump fourth.

Obama was mentioned by 15% of participants.

Queen Elizabeth, Angela Merkel, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ellen DeGeneres, Nikki Haley, Malala Yousafzai and Nancy Pelosi were the other woman on the list.

Clinton has won most admired 22 times — more than any other man or woman. In total, she has earned a spot on the list 27 times.

At least three times before, Obama had placed second to Clinton.

Andrew Harnik / AP Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton hug during a Clinton campaign rally at Wake Forest University in 2016. Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton hug during a Clinton campaign rally at Wake Forest University in 2016. (Andrew Harnik / AP)

England’s queen was on the list for the 50th time this year, and Winfrey for the 31st time.

The poll, conducted Dec. 3-12, asked Americans to “name the man and woman living anywhere in the world today whom they admire most.”

Gallup credited Obama’s spot on the list to her new autobiographical memoir “Becoming.”

Her husband, Barack Obama, also won this year’s most admired ranking — for the 11th year in a row — with 19% of the votes.

The former President came close to tying with Dwight Eisenhower, who won the most admired man 12 times.

The other most admired men of 2018 were Donald Trump, George W. Bush, Pope Francis, Bill Gates, Bernie Sanders, Bill Clinton, the Dalai Lama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk and Mike Pence.

Falling just short of his wife’s total, Bill Clinton has ranked within the top 10 most admired 26 times.

Trump and Gerald Ford are the only Presidents who’ve never won the admiration of America, captured through Gallup, while in office.

Compared to Obama, Trump had 6% fewer votes this year.

Below-average job approval ratings could be the reason behind Trump finishing second for the fourth consecutive year, Gallup explained.

In the survey’s history, the Rev. Billy Graham has been in the top 10 the most of anyone— with a total of 61 times.

Other memorable figures who have consistently ranked among the top are Ronald Reagan,31 times; Pope John Paul II, 27; and Sen. John McCain, 10.

When comparing at political parties, it’s clear that Democrats and Republics had their preferred choices.

Twenty-eight percent of Democrats preferred Michelle Obama, while only 5% of Republicans picked her.

As for Barack Obama, 35% of Dems voted for him and 7% of Republicans chose him.

Gallup first conducted the survey in 1946.