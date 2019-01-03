Multiple people dead in fiery Florida crash

At least six people died Thursday in a fiery car crash outside Gainesville, Florida.

Two tractor-trailers and two passengers vehicles collided in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75, creating a massive blaze, according to the Alachua County Fire Rescue.

Eight patients were also transported to area hospitals, some with critical injuries.

Officials said a helicopter team is also looking for possible patients in the woods along the highway.

The Alachua County Fire Rescue department said that 50 gallons of diesel fuel spilled during the crash.

Officials were able to put out the fire around 5:15 p.m.

“There are engine parts and components, and there is a lot of area that is burned,” Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Patrick Riordan said, according to the Gainesville Sun. “Contamination of fuel is a high probability at this point.”

The Florida Department of Transportation shut down traffic in both directions.