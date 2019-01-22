El Chapo and wife troll turncoat mistress by wearing matching burgundy velvet jackets to court

El Chapo channeled his best Hugh Hefner Monday and waltzed into court wearing a burgundy velvet smoking jacket.

The drug lord’s glamorous wife Emma Coronel Aispuro then appeared wearing a coordinated crimson coat in the same plush velvet.

“That’s the new Team Chapo uniform,” a source close to the defense team told the Daily News.

“(The) blazer was brought in for him this morning,” the source said. “No more Kmart.”

The synchronized statement struck many as a sartorial snub on Chapo’s mistress Lucero Guadalupe Sánchez López, who returned to the witness stand Monday wearing her blue jail uniform.

It was last week that Sánchez recounted for jurors the wild story of how Chapo, whose real name is Joaquín Guzmán Loera, escaped a near arrest five years ago by running naked through a sewer.

Sánchez, 29, said she had been lying in bed with Chapo in February 2014 when an elite team of U.S. and Mexican forces began breaking down the door of their safe house in Culiacán. The lovers escaped through a tunnel hidden under a pop-up bathtub, she said.

/ AP This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York shows Lucero Guadalupe Sanchez Lopez, a former mistress of El Chapo who has testified at his Brooklyn trial. This undated photo provided by the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York shows Lucero Guadalupe Sanchez Lopez, a former mistress of El Chapo who has testified at his Brooklyn trial. (/ AP)

Coronel, also 29, gave a little smirk when Sánchez wept on the witness stand but otherwise maintained her haughty demeanor, especially when Sánchez described sharing Chapo’s bed.

In further testimony Monday, Sánchez shed more light on her extramarital affair with the notorious narco, describing the love letters she received while Chapo was locked up in prison.

“Hoping when you receive my letter (and) it finds you and the family well,” Chapo said in one 2014 missive from Mexico’s Altiplano Maximum Security Prison, she confirmed.

“For my queen...who is my love,” Chapo began yet another letter, she said.

“It was the love words he would use with me always,” she told the jury at Chapo’s drug trafficking trial now in its tenth week in Brooklyn federal court.

Sánchez said Chapo implored her to visit him in prison after his 2014 arrest. When she did, photos were published in the Mexican news outlet Televisa, and she was fired from her job as a local congresswoman, she said.

“I always publicly denied the relationship with Mr. Guzmán,” she said. “Out of fear.”

The former legislator ultimately was arrested herself in San Diego, Calif., in 2017 after U.S. authorities pieced together evidence she trafficked drugs and helped launder money for the Sinaloa Cartel.

She took a plea deal in October and now is cooperating with prosecutors to get a break on her sentence, she testified Thursday.

Sánchez told jurors she was just 21 when a fiftysomething Chapo first started pursuing her in 2010. She became his mistress a year later, she testified.

Chapo, 61, is now on trial for allegedly smuggling mass quantities of cocaine, heroin and other drugs into the U.S.

He has pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges involving drug trafficking, money laundering, conspiracy and illegal firearms.

If convicted of the top count, leading the notorious Sinaloa Cartel, he faces life behind bars.