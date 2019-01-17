El Chapo mistress flips on him in court, exposes secrets

They once shared a bed — now she’s helping prosecutors nail her former lover.

El Chapo mistress Lucero Guadalupe Sánchez López walked into a federal courtroom in Brooklyn on Thursday and laid bare the details of her relationship with the Mexican drug lord to save her own skin.

A former legislator in Mexico, she likely had little choice after her 2017 arrest in San Diego on suspicion she moved drugs and helped launder money for the Sinaloa Cartel.

She pleaded guilty in October and is cooperating with prosecutors to get a break on her sentence, she conceded Thursday after taking the witness stand.

Sánchez, 29, told jurors she was just 21 when a 50-something Chapo first started pursuing her in 2010. She became his mistress a year later, she testified.

Asked about the evolution of the relationship, Sánchez told the court she believed they were a couple.

“Until today, I’m still confused, because I thought in our relationship we were romantically involved as partners,” she said.

“I was trying always to keep him happy. I was confused over my feelings for him. Sometimes I loved him, and sometimes I didn’t.”

Sánchez spoke in young-sounding but clear voice until she broke down crying shortly before the jury was set to return from lunch. The judge gave her several extra minutes to compose herself.

She testified Thursday that she started moving marijuana for Chapo in October 2011. Eventually, the shipments topped 400 kilos, she testified.

She said Chapo personally sent her to their home state of Sinaloa and neighboring Durango — two points of the Golden Triangle — because she knew the communities and could find the right farmers to help the cartel.

Sánchez claimed she wasn’t paid for the work.

In the beginning, she saw Chapo once or twice a month, she said, visiting him in various places including the Los Cabos residence where he narrowly escaped capture in 2012.

Sánchez wasn’t allowed her personal cell phone during the trysts, and guards would cover her eyes during some of the travel, she said.

She said the kingpin, 61, later told her about his daring escape from their Los Cabos love-nest and showed her the injuries he sustained hiding in some thorny bushes.

“His body had wounds on it. He was hurt,” she testified.

Sánchez echoed prior testimony about Chapo’s obsessive management style, saying he would call her every day to talk while she was working for him in Sinaloa.

“I had to climb up on a tall hill every afternoon to get (a) signal,” she said.

Sánchez reportedly was with Chapo when he fled U.S. and Mexican forces through a secret tunnel under a pop-up bathtub in 2014. Prosecutors were expected to ask her about that during further testimony Thursday.

Chapo, whose real name is Joaquín Guzmán Loera, is now on trial for allegedly smuggling mass quantities of cocaine, heroin and other drugs into the U.S. for distribution in New York City and elsewhere.

He has pleaded not guilty to more than a dozen charges involving drug trafficking, money laundering, conspiracy and illegal firearms.

If convicted of the top count, leading the notorious Sinaloa Cartel, he faces life behind bars.