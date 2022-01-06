At least 170 Jan. 6 rioters have pleaded guilty. Here’s what they said in court.

This image U.S. Capitol Police security video, annotated by the source, was contained in the statement of facts presented by the Justice Department in support of the criminal complaint, shows Jennifer Leigh Ryan inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. In a letter to the court Ryan wrote, "While I feel badly about unlawfully entering into the Capitol on January 6th, not everything I did that day was bad. Some actions I took that day were good. I came to DC to protest the election results. I wanted my voice to be heard. My only weapon was my voice and my cell phone. It is my belief that America is presently in an 'Information War.' This so-called 'war' that I spoke of, using my first amendment rights, is a war that is not fought with weapons, but with words, ideas, constructs and opinions." Ryan received 60 days in jail after posting online that "I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail." (Justice Department via AP) (AP)