Navy plane crashes near NASA Wallops Flight Facility on Eastern Shore

A U.S. Navy plane crashed Wednesday night near NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on the Eastern Shore, with two crew members rescued and one unaccounted for, one news outlet reports. (Courtesy of NASA / Handout)

The U.S. Coast Guard received a call at 7:32 p.m. of a Navy plane down in the Chincoteague River near Wildcat Marsh north of Wallops, USGS Petty Officer Kimberly Reaves said.

The Coast Guard sent an MH60 Jayhawk helicopter from the Elizabeth City station and a 47-foot lifeboat from the Chincoteague station to the scene, Reaves said, but didn’t have any details on crew members.

The Shore Daily News reported on its website that two crew members were rescued and a third was unaccounted for.

A NASA spokesman said Wallops emergency personnel were responding, but did not have any other information.