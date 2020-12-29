Box truck drives off Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel; fate of driver unknown

VIRGINIA BEACH — A box truck went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Tuesday morning, and a search for the driver throughout the day brought no results.
The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the bridge’s northbound lanes, more than three-quarters of the way from the Virginia Beach end of the 17-mile-long structure to its Eastern Shore side, according to a spokesman for the CBBT.
No information was released about the driver.
The vehicle was a two-axle, six-tire box truck, the CBBT said in its release. The truck appeared to belong to Cloverland Greenspring Dairy. The Baltimore-based company sells food products to hospitals, private and public schools, convenience stores and supermarkets in the the mid-Atlantic region, including Virginia.
According to Virginia Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard Trent, fire, police, and EMS units arrived to find the vehicle floating in the water.
Witnesses saw a man get out of the truck and drift west. It was not clear whether the driver climbed out or fell out, said Coast Guard Petty Officer First Class Tara Molle.
The Coast Guard search for the driver includes a 45-foot Response Boat from Coast Guard Station Cape Charles, the Coast Guard Cutter Hawk, and an MH-60 Jawyhawk helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City.
The Virginia Beach fire department, emergency medical services and police assisted with the search, according to Victor Valdez, the acting district chief with the Virginia Beach Fire Department.
Around 3:45 p.m., Trent said the Coast Guard had taken the lead on the search, and the Virginia Port Authority had a command vehicle at the scene.
Minutes later, the CBBT tweeted that all lanes were back open.
The wind wasn’t extremely strong Tuesday morning, but it was pretty gusty across the bay, said Cody Poche, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wakefield. After 9 a.m., he said, winds got up to 30 mph, but that’s fairly common in the winter here, he said.
There were no wind restrictions on the CBBT Tuesday morning. The lowest level of restriction doesn’t kick in until there are sustained winds of 40 mph.
About 15 over-the-side crashes have occurred since 1984.
In July 2018, two men from Delaware died when the truck Jervone Hall, 33, was driving went off the side of the bridge. The passenger was Christopher Fenner, 29.
In February 2017, an Evans Transport tractor-trailer went off the bridge at the mile marker 15, near the Eastern Shore side of the tunnel, landing in 45.5 degree water.
The driver, Joseph Chen of Greenville, North Carolina, died on the way to the hospital after a U.S. Navy helicopter rescued him from the trailer.
Chen’s wife, Billie Jo Chen, is suing the CBBT for $6 million, arguing that CBBT staff shouldn’t have let her husband cross the span with a nearly empty trailer under wind conditions that day.
There has been no ruling as of Dec. 29.
CBBT Police are still investigating the circumstances of Tuesday’s accident.
Saleen Martin, 757-446-2027, saleen.martin@pilotonline.com