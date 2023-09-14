Advertisement
Nation & World

Planned Parenthood to resume offering abortions next week in Wisconsin, citing court ruling

By Scott Bauer
Associated Press
A Planned Parenthood clinic.

A Planned Parenthood clinic. (Elias Valverde II/Elias Valverde II/The Dallas Morning News/TNS)

MADISON, Wis. — Planned Parenthood announced Thursday that it will resume offering abortions in Wisconsin next week after a judge ruled that an 1849 law that seemingly banned the procedure actually didn’t apply to abortions.

The resumption of abortions Monday at clinics in Milwaukee and Madison comes as the lawsuit challenging the state law continues in county court. It is expected to eventually reach the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which flipped to liberal control on Aug. 1.

Abortion clinics across the state stopped offering abortions following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade in June 2022.

