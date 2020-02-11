Police are still searching for the recently fired employee who authorities say shot and killed a former coworker at the Orlando International Premium Outlets on Monday night.
Daniel Everett, 46, is considered armed and dangerous, Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolón told reporters Tuesday morning.
Everett is about 6 foot 7 and could be driving a 2012 silver Kia Sorrento with tag IH21AC. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911.
According to police, Everett had been fired from his manager position at the Under Armour store Monday morning, where he had worked for about three years. He returned Monday night and shot and killed 37-year-old Eunice Marie Vazquez, a manager at the store, police said.
“There’s nothing to indicate that he had any past history that would yield anything like this. We do believe that his target was intended," Rolón said. "He had no other plan we believe when he came to the store other than to do what he did.”
Patrik Frisk, Under Armour CEO and president, started a call with analysts Tuesday morning by telling them the company learned of the employee’s death last night.
“Our hearts go out to her family and to all the teammates affected by this awful incident,” Frisk said. “Our concern right now is with the safety and security of everyone involved. We have closed our stores in the Orlando area and are making grief counseling available to our teammates.”
Frisk said the company will offer updates “as soon as possible in coordination with local authorities.”
Prior to the shooting at the International Drive shopping center, he emailed a list of names — including Vazquez — to coworkers at the store, police said.
The names were employees of the store, who had possibly made complaints about him, homicide Detective Teresa Sprague said. The listed employees and their families have been told to relocate to an unlisted address, Sprague said.
“We’re maintaining constant contact with all of those people,” Sprague said.
There was a concern for Everett’s wife and child, but Rolón said they were safe.
A number of agencies are assisting in the search for Everett including the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Osceola Sheriff’s Office, St. Cloud Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service.
The rest of the outdoor mall was not evacuated Monday night, but people shopping said they noticed stores closing earlier than usual, even at the opposite end from the shooting.
“Honestly, we didn’t hear anything,” said Oscar Walter, an employee at Auntie Anne’s Pretzels, which is located on the same side of the shopping center as Under Armour. “We just saw stores closing and we were wondering, ‘Why is everyone shutting down?’”
People still came by the kiosk to order pretzels and drinks after the shooting, and Walter said he heard rumors swirling about where the shooting happened. Afterward, he said he saw several police officers and cruisers in the area, which he did not find unusual.
“I didn’t really pay attention, because it’s the outlets,” he said. “People steal.”
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Orlando Sentinel staff writer Jeff Weiner and Baltimore Sun business reporter Lorraine Mirabella contributed.
Latest Nation & World
krice@orlandosentinel.com