Florida vote: Recounts ordered for U.S. Senate, governor, agriculture commissioner

After receiving unofficial election results from all 67 counties, Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner on Saturday ordered machine recounts in three statewide elections – U.S. Senate, governor and agriculture commissioner.

Now, county election officials will begin feeding ballots into machines to recount the results in those races, with the second round of results due to the state by 3 p.m. Thursday.

If the results show a margin of 0.25 percent or less, as in the case of the most heated race of the three, between U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Gov. Rick Scott for Senate, a hand recount will be ordered. Those results would then be due Sunday, Nov. 18 at noon.

The votes cast in the U.S. Senate race were within 0.15 percentage points, a margin of less than 13,000 votes out of more than 8 million cast.

Recounts are automatic, but a candidate always has the option of declining it. Scott spokesman Chris Hartline said the margin “is larger than any recount since 2000 has ever closed. … It’s time for Senator Nelson to accept reality and spare the state of Florida the time, expense and discord of a recount.”

In a statement, Nelson said, “This process is about one thing: making sure every legal ballot is counted and protecting the right of every Floridian to participate in our democracy. … We have every expectation the recount will be full and fair and will continue taking action to ensure every vote is counted without interference or efforts to undermine the democratic process. We believe when every legal ballot is counted we’ll win this election"

The Nelson campaign had sued for an injunction to extend the noon Saturday deadline, but it was not initially granted by a federal judge. Nelson’s campaign argued the 67 counties’ “standardless and inconsistent signature-matching process” for vote-by-mail and provisional ballots had led to wildly different reasons for counties to reject ballots.

Judge Robert Hinkle decided “the ability to remedy the situation will not end on Nov. 10,” and set a hearing date for Monday.

The governor’s race between Democrat Andrew Gillum and Republican Ron DeSantis was also headed to a machine recount, with DeSantis’s margin over Gillum at less than 34,000 votes, or 0.41 points.

Alongside his recount attorney, Barry Richard — who was George W. Bush’s attorney in the 2000 Florida presidential election aftermath in Florida — Gillum said Saturday he was “replacing my earlier concession with an unapologetic and uncompromised call to count every vote.”

DeSantis’s campaign has mainly stayed above the fray and has been issuing press releases about transition team appointments.

The agriculture commissioner race between Democrat Nikki Fried and Republican Matt Caldwell was the closest of all. Fried led Caldwell by 5,326 votes, a 0.06 point margin that will also trigger a hand recount after the machine recount is done. Fried issued a statement Saturday afternoon proclaiming “Victory.”

“I am proud, humbled, and honored to be elected the first female Commissioner of Agriculture in this state,” Fried said. “One reason why I ran was to show girls like my nine-year-old niece that there are no barriers they cannot break — and nothing they cannot do.”

While votes have been coming in since Election Day from all 67 counties as canvassing boards met to approve or disallow provisional ballots, Palm Beach and Broward have been the center of attention as the slow counting of votes led Scott and Republican allies to claim “rampant fraud” in those counties. Caldwell had filed a lawsuit against the Broward County elections office Friday, asking courts to determine if it “illegally included ballots after polls closed.”

However, Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokesman Jeremy Burns said Friday the agency was not investigating the election despite Scott’s request at a press conference, saying the Florida Secretary of State told them “they had no indications of fraud.”

Department of State officials also confirmed Saturday that two election observers sent to watch polling places in Broward County during the election have not witnessed voter fraud but will work with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement if any cases arise.

“Department observers continue to monitor the administration of the election through the certification of results,” Department of State spokeswoman Sarah Revell wrote in an email. “Our staff has seen no evidence of criminal activity at this time.”

Still, an email sent from Scott’s campaign, not the governor’s office, said Scott was “encouraging” Florida sheriffs to “watch for any violations and take appropriate action.”

Scott also successfully sued the Palm Beach and Broward supervisors of elections seeking more transparency in the vote-counting process, but the two counties didn’t initially comply.

In Broward, the overall count sent to the state included 205 provisional ballots that were opened and processed before the Canvassing Board had a chance to review their eligibility. The Canvassing Board on Friday evening rejected about two dozen of those ballots, mostly because signatures didn’t match those on file.

However, because the ballots can no longer be matched with the envelopes, a Republican Party representative said all the votes are spoiled.

“It seems unfair to me to disenfranchise 205 voters at the expense of a few voters,” Snipes said.

In Palm Beach, a judge rebuked Bucher over her delay in turning over duplicated ballots sought by Gov. Rick Scott’s Senate campaign.

“It’s my opinion zip-a-dee-doo-dah has been done to comply,” Judge Krista Marx said.

Scott’s attorneys estimated there could be 650 of these ballots, but Bucher said that number is likely “much more substantial.”

Bucher told the judge it could take two to three days to retrieve the ballots because the duplicated ballots have been intermixed with other ballots. The original ballots are stored elsewhere and would need to be matched with the duplicated ballots.

Protesters greeted Bucher when she left the courthouse, yelling that she “should be locked up.”

The biggest question in the Senate recount is the 24,000 voters in Broward who cast ballots for the governor’s race but not Senate. A faulty ballot layout may have caused voters to overlook the race, but Nelson’s attorney, Marc Elias, doubted that theory and said he believed votes may not have been picked up by scanners. If that was the case, a hand recount could pick those up where a machine count fails.