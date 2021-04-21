NASA delays SpaceX Dragon launch to ISS until Friday

NASA announced bad weather is putting a hold on the SpaceX Dragon launch from Kennedy Space Center until at least Friday.
The agency said unfavorable weather conditions along the flight path were the reason for the one-day delay. Now NASA and commercial crew partner SpaceX are eyeing 5:49 a.m. Friday for liftoff of the Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Crew Dragon Endeavour with NASA’s Shane Kimbrough, Megan McArthur, Akihiko Hoshide of the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency and Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency.
The Crew-2 mission is the second operational mission of Crew Dragon set to replace the Crew-1 astronauts on board the station. When they arrive, the station’s population will grow to 11 temporarily until the Crew-1 team returns to Earth on board the Crew Dragon Resilience already docked at the ISS.
While weather at KSC was looking good for the original Thursday plans, there are several other locations along the flight path that need to be in the clear in the event there’s a problem with launch and the Crew Dragon has to abort mid-flight.
At least at the launch site, weather still looks good for Friday, with only a 10% chance of unfavorable conditions in Central Florida, according to the 45th Space Wing Weather Squadron forecast, with liftoff winds as the primary concern. NASA stated weather conditions are expected to improve along the flight path and recovery area on Friday as well.