NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, after a 300 million mile journey that started in Florida

Seven months and 300 million miles from the spot at Cape Canaveral where it launched, NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully landed on Mars on Thursday to begin its search for signs of ancient life.
“Perseverance safely on the surface of Mars!” was the callout from NASA’s control room, which was overcome with cheers of joy and heavy sighs of relief. The agency’s $2.7 billion rover had made it in one piece to Mars’ Jezero crater, a never-before-explored region of the planet whose rocky, unforgiving terrain threatened to destroy the machine if even one detail of the descent wasn’t right.
Later that afternoon, at a live-streamed news conference, Thomas Zurbuchen, the associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA, ripped up the mission’s contingency plan. It was no longer necessary.
Landing on Mars is so notoriously difficult that the United States remains the only country to do it, eight times since Viking 1 and 2 launched in 1975. In 1999, NASA’s own Mars Climate Orbiter burned up in the Red Planet’s harsh atmosphere. And although two other spacecraft made it to Mars earlier this month, one from China and one from the United Arab Emirates, neither have attempted to land on the surface yet.
“This is one of the most difficult maneuvers that we do in the space business. Almost 50% of the spacecraft that have been sent to the surface of Mars have failed ... ” said Matt Wallace, deputy project manager at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the day before. “There’s no go-backs. There’s no re-tries.
But Wallace was all smiles after the successful landing.
“In some ways, it’s still hard to believe that we finished it,” he said.
And this time, NASA had done it during a pandemic that forced the majority of its employees to work from home during some of the most critical points of the mission.
Perseverance, named by a 14-year-old from Virginia, broke through Mars’ atmosphere going about 12,100 mph, deployed its massive 70-foot parachute and over the next seven minutes — “seven minutes of terror” during which NASA has no way of communicating with the spacecraft — slowed to just 2 mph for a gentle touchdown. And all the while the spacecraft was collecting images and audio so Earthlings will soon be able to see exactly what it looked like and sounded like to land on another planet.
The radar and camera “eyes” of the spacecraft, an upgrade from NASA’s previous rovers, proved invaluable for finding a safe landing site in the vast 28-mile-wide crater, giving Perseverance the capability to take pictures as it approached the surface and match them up against an onboard digital map.
The last step was lowering the machine to the surface at the end of nylon tethers beneath jetpack-like engines hovering above the planet’s surface. With that, NASA had ticked off a consequential phase of its quest to put humans on Mars.
“This mission is amazing on its own,” said Steve Jurczyk, acting NASA administrator. “But it’s all part of our bigger exploration plans.”
After Perseverance lands
Perseverance’s mission, though, is just beginning.
Over the next two years, the rover will travel a total of just 10 miles, searching for traces of past life. Using the rover’s robotic arm, NASA will have about 30 to 40 tries to drill for samples.
Although NASA has some samples from Mars, all of them came to Earth in the form of meteorites, so it’s almost impossible to know which parts of the planet they came from or how much they changed during the trip. NASA’s Curiosity rover collected the first Martian rock samples after it landed in 2012 but they were never brought back to Earth.
This time around, the samples will be collected in titanium test tubes that NASA says are one of the cleanest things that’s ever been built and sent into space. A recovery mission, scheduled to launch in about six years, will pick them up to arrive on Earth no earlier than 2031.
“We definitely don’t want to be carrying our own DNA off to Mars, then bring it back here to confuse our scientists when they’re trying to study those samples,” said Lori Glaze, director of NASA’s Planetary Science Division.
And unlike Curiosity, Spirit and Opportunity, NASA’s past rovers that found Mars could have supported life, Perseverance will try to find out if it ever did. For its search, Perseverance, which weighs about 2,300 pounds and is roughly the size of a car, will travel less than a mile a day looking for biosignatures and “sleep” at night to conserve power.
“What we’re looking for are really the patterns and textures where we have a hard time explaining how that could have formed without the influence of life,” Katie Stack Morgan, a deputy project scientist at JPL, said before the rover’s launch last July atop United Launch Alliance’s Atlas V rocket. “Our bar is high for the identification of a sign of life on another planet, as it should be, because we don’t want to make that discovery lightly. But at the same time … I think we also have to open our minds to the possibilities of what life would look like on another planet.”
NASA expects the rover to arrive at its first sample site by the summer. Once there it will perform the first test flight of a 4-pound helicopter that also hitched a ride to Mars. If it’s successful, the helicopter - named Ingenuity by an 11th-grader from Alabama – could be used to explore more of the surface that the rover can’t reach.
The rover will also test a tool that can turn carbon dioxide into oxygen and swatches of spacesuit material to see how they hold up on Mars — critical pieces of technology for America’s long-term mission to send humans to the Red Planet.
But breaking from pre-pandemic missions, NASA’s teams of scientists, engineers and astrobiologists will be apart. They’ll also be on a topsy-turvy Martian-time sleep schedule, working mostly during the night.
“The science team is not going to be shoulder-to-shoulder doing this,” said Ken Farley, a Mars 2020 project scientist based at CalTech. “For the foreseeable future, we are going to be operating remotely, so literally the science mission is going to be executed from people’s living rooms and bedrooms all around the world.”
Getting the samples back to Earth
The next trick is getting the samples to Earth, a monumental feat involving a complicated recovery joint mission with the European Space Agency. David Parker, director for human and robotic exploration for ESA, previously told reporters that its portion of the return mission is about $1.8 billion and NASA’s $3 billion.
In 2026, NASA will launch a lander on a two-year journey back to Mars, packed inside it another rover to collect the test tubes and a small rocket to jettison them away from Mars in 2029. By that time, a European orbiter also will have made its way to the Red Planet, waiting for the small rocket to hand over the goods.
The samples will arrive in a thrice-sealed container in Utah.
But even then, there is the great possibility the test tubes won’t contain signs of ancient life, that the samples are no more than pieces of the rocky Martian surface. In that case, Farley said, NASA would need to keep looking to answer that age-old question: are we alone?
“This will be the first time that we have peered in great detail into a past habitable environment, both with the tools on the rover and with the samples when they come back,” Farley said. “And we either will find life that is there and that will be a spectacular discovery, or … maybe we won’t.”
But maybe they will.
cglenn@orlandosentinel.com