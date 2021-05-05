Cruise lines can apply to sail with volunteer passengers after new CDC guidelines

“We’ve got a tremendous lift here in the next few months, just to get the industry back up and running,” said Port Canaveral CEO Capt. John Murray during an interview on FOX Business saying ships will have been out of service for 16 months before a potential July return to any sailing from the U.S. “We’re having some great progress in getting the crews vaccinated. We’re assisting the cruise lines with those efforts and I’m really excited to see this industry back online again.”