Flash floods from Ida swamp NYC, shut down subway system as meteorologists warn, ‘Seek higher ground now!’

Soaking rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida sparked “catastrophic” flooding in some areas around the city, sending walls of water cascading into the city’s subway system that shut it down entirely.
The dousing dumped rain at a mind-boggling 3-5 inches an hour, the National Weather Service reported Wednesday night. Mayor de Blasio declared a state of emergency at 11:26 p.m.
“Stay off the streets tonight,” he warned. “If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t.”
The weather was so severe the NWS declared a “flash flood emergency” until 11:30 p.m. for most of the city and Westchester County south of White Plains.
“This is a life-threatening situation. Seek higher ground now!” the NWS New York posted on its Twitter account.
The warning was historic: “This is the first time we’ve ever had to issue one,” the weather service tweeted.
“There’s been significant widespread flooding, and localized catastrophic flooding,” said NWS meteorologist Matthew Wunsch, adding the storm necessitated “widespread water rescues and cars submerged.”
According to Wunsch, 3.15 inches of rain fell from 8:51 p.m. to 9:51 p.m. at Central Park, and by midnight, a total 7.05 inches was recorded. The city had close to 5 inches of rain in an approximate two-hour period, he added — with a total 6-9 inches over the city and northeastern New Jersey.
Queens Boulevard in Maspeth/Corona is a literal river at the moment. Bus fully flooded driving through, multiple cars stuck in the water. Absolutely insane. pic.twitter.com/LuSL9uWCEl— Joe English (@JoeEEnglish) September 2, 2021
The subway system was hit hard.
“New Yorkers should not attempt to travel until further notice,” Janno Lieber, acting MTA chair and CEO, grimly warned early Thursday. “We will be deploying maximum pump capacity and surging workers into the system when it’s safe so that as this epic storm abates service can be restored as soon as possible”.
Metro-North Railroad suspended all trains on all lines, while Long Island Rail Road service shut down after trains en route got to their final destinations.
The MTA started announcing subway delays across the No. 1, 2 and 3 lines in Manhattan as water flooded into the 28th St. station, water on the tracks of the No. 1 train at the 145th St. station, and diverted D trains in Midtown near Rockefeller Center.
By roughly 10:45 p.m. the situation became more dire — all subway lines were suspended across the city.
“Train service is extremely limited, if not even suspended, because of heavy rainfall and flooding across the region. We strongly recommend you avoid traveling at this time, if you can. Check http://mta.info before you travel,” the MTA announced on its NYCT Subways Twitter feed.
Another tweet, posted at 10:47 p.m., read, “If you’re on a train that’s stuck, stay on that train; the safest place to be is on the train unless you hear otherwise from the conductor.
Officials said there were evacuations of at least six subway trains stuck between stations at the height of the deluge.
At the W. 145th St. station in Manhattan, Bronx resident Bruno Martins waded down a waterfall to get to the uptown No. 1 platform. He sat on a bench as the water rose around him, asking whoever passed how long they thought the delays might last.
“What am I going to do? I only want to get home. I’ve never seen anything like this. This whole subway’s shut down?” he asked.
As he and a few other waited, an automated message blared out, “Attention everyone. There is no train service on all subway lines because of excess water on the tracks. Please do not travel.”
Mark Lewis, 49, was also stranded on the uptown No. 1 platform, trying to get home to Harlem.
“It’s crazy out here. Crazy,” he said. “I’ve lived my whole life and I’ve never seen anything like it.”
He added, right before rushing into sheets of rain pouring onto the exit stairs, “Now, I’m going to have to find a bus.”
But bus commuters had their own horror stories to deal with.
Rain water flooded a bus on Wilson Ave. and Linden St. in Brooklyn, as a rider stood on her seat to avoid getting drenched.
Another city bus tried to navigate what looked like a river rushing over Queens Blvd. in Maspeth.
“Bus fully flooded driving through, multiple cars stuck in the water. Absolutely insane,” wrote Joe English, who tweeted video of the wild scene. “Hero bus driver managed to get us safely through the 3-4 feet of rain coursing down the boulevard, but only seemed to be getting worse. Finally made it through to higher ground and a fellow passenger exclaims ‘oh no I missed my stop.’”
Earlier in the evening, city Emergency Management officials issued a tornado warning in Manhattan and the Bronx.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey tweeted at 10:30 p.m. that all flights were suspended and all parking lots were closed due to severe flooding. All train service to the airport also was suspended.
The remnants of Ida veered east as it rampaged northward, and pounded the New York metropolitan area by early evening, with the National Weather Service confirming at least one tornado and social media posts showing homes blown to rubble and roofs torn from buildings in a southern New Jersey county just outside Philadelphia — and reportedly caused flooding at Newark Airport.