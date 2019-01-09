Rod Rosenstein expected to soon depart DOJ

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expected to soon step down from his role, according to multiple reports.

Rosenstein — long seen as a protector of the ongoing investigation into President Trump’s campaign and Russia’s attempts to meddle in the 2016 election — hopes to depart the administration as Attorney General nominee William Barr would receive Senate confirmation, sources told ABC News.

Fox News and CNN also reported about Rosenstein’s plans.

There’s no indication that Rosenstein is being forced out by President Trump.

Rosenstein has drawn Trump’s ire since May 2017 after appointing Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the Russia probe following Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey.

