‘Non-scalable’ fence going up around White House as election protests loom

By
New York Daily News
Nov 02, 2020 5:21 PM

The White House wall is back just in time for Election Day.

Authorities are planning to reinstall a “non-scalable” fence around the perimeter of the White House, months after it was first erected during the summer mass protests for racial justice.

The tough barrier is designed to make it impossible for any election protesters to get inside the White House compound, NBC News reported.

The Secret Service, which is in charge of protecting the president, did not comment.
Steel fences with concrete bases outside the White House.
Steel fences with concrete bases outside the White House. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The feds have already taken steps to keep protesters further away from Trump, such as virtually closing off Lafayette Park.

The fence is a clear sign that some authorities are concerned that violence could erupt, particularly if the results of the election are up in the air for some time after Election Day.

Anti-scaling fence is set up at an entrance to Lafayette Park across from the White House on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.
Anti-scaling fence is set up at an entrance to Lafayette Park across from the White House on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP)

Some businesses in Washington, D.C., New York City and other big cities have boarded up or closed down in anticipation of unrest, even though the overall climate on the streets has been calmer compared to the summer.

Trump has sought to portray a tough image, and aides ordered protesters cleared from in front of the White House for his photo op at a church across the street last summer.

But he also was rushed to a fortified basement bunker at one point as protesters threatened to pierce the heavily guarded perimeter of the White House. He later claimed he was merely “inspecting” the bunker.

