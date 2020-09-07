Massive California wildfire sparked by gender reveal party pyrotechnics

It’s a ... fire.
A gender reveal party sparked a Southern California wildfire that’s grown to more than 7,000 acres, according to fire officials.
A “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” at the San Bernardino County party sparked the El Dorado Fire around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Cal Fire said Monday.
More than 500 personnel have been deployed to fight the fire, along with 60 engines and four helicopters, according to Cal Fire.
“Those responsible for starting fire due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible,” the fire department warned.
No charges have been filed yet.
In April 2017, an Arizona gender reveal party sparked a fire that burned nearly 47,000 acres and caused more than $8 million in damage.
The expectant dad, off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor violation of U.S. Forest Service regulations and was sentenced to five years probation and an $8.2 million fine in restitution.