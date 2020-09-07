xml:space="preserve">
Massive California wildfire sparked by gender reveal party pyrotechnics

By
New York Daily News
Sep 07, 2020 9:56 AM
A plume of smoke from the El Dorado Fire is seen from the Interstate 10 in Loma Linda, Calif. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/AP)

It’s a ... fire.

A gender reveal party sparked a Southern California wildfire that’s grown to more than 7,000 acres, according to fire officials.

A “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” at the San Bernardino County party sparked the El Dorado Fire around 10:20 a.m. Saturday, Cal Fire said Monday.

More than 500 personnel have been deployed to fight the fire, along with 60 engines and four helicopters, according to Cal Fire.
“Those responsible for starting fire due to negligence or illegal activity can be held financially and criminally responsible,” the fire department warned.

No charges have been filed yet.

A firefighter douses flames as they push towards homes during the Creek fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, California on September 7. A firework at a gender reveal party triggered a wildfire in southern California that has destroyed 7,000 acres (2,800 hectares) and forced many residents to flee their homes, the fire department said Sunday.
A firefighter douses flames as they push towards homes during the Creek fire in the Cascadel Woods area of unincorporated Madera County, California on September 7. A firework at a gender reveal party triggered a wildfire in southern California that has destroyed 7,000 acres (2,800 hectares) and forced many residents to flee their homes, the fire department said Sunday. (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

In April 2017, an Arizona gender reveal party sparked a fire that burned nearly 47,000 acres and caused more than $8 million in damage.

The expectant dad, off-duty U.S. Border Patrol agent, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor violation of U.S. Forest Service regulations and was sentenced to five years probation and an $8.2 million fine in restitution.

