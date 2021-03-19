Biden trips three times while boarding Air Force One

President Biden tripped three times while ascending a staircase to board Air Force One on Friday, at one point slamming his left knee into the metal structure and nearly ending up on all fours.
Biden made the staircase stumble while boarding the presidential plane to depart for Atlanta from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
Video showed Biden holding on to the railing as he began climbing the staircase.
But about halfway up, the president could be seen losing his footing before tumbling three times, finally ending up on his left knee while still clasping the railing with his right hand.
He quickly got back up and ascended the rest of the staircase before saluting the U.S. Marines who flew him by helicopter from the White House to the airport.
Biden does not appear to have sustained any injuries in the fall, and White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters onboard Air Force One that he’s “doing 100%.”
“It was very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself,” Jean-Pierre said. “He’s doing fine.”
The Air Force One fall was not Biden’s first since winning the 2020 election.
The 78-year-old president fractured his right foot in late November while playing with his dog, requiring him to wear a foot brace for several weeks.
Biden’s trip to Atlanta on Friday was expected to focus in part on the grisly shootings at three spas in the city earlier this week that left eight people dead, including six Asian-American women.
Joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden will meet with Asian-American community leaders as law enforcement agencies are reporting a sharp spike in hate crimes against members of that ethnic group since last year.
Local authorities have said the Tuesday spa shootings likely weren’t influenced by racial animus, though the FBI says it’s not definitely ruling out a hate crime element.