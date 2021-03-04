Pennsylvania police officer removed from duty after pointing loaded gun at man’s head during domestic dispute, officials say

An Allentown police officer has been removed from duty after he was charged in Berks County with pointing his loaded, city-issued gun at a man’s head and threatening to kill him during a domestic argument.
Jordan Smith, 36, of Hamburg, was charged with terroristic threats, simple assault and reckless endangerment stemming from the Feb. 4 incident. He is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on April 12 before District Judge Brian Strand in Maidencreek Township.
Smith, who has been with the department since 2013, was off duty during the incident and was immediately removed from active duty once they learned of his involvement, according to a statement sent Thursday morning by Chief Glenn Granitz Jr.
The department’s office of professional standards is conducting an internal investigation and Smith remains suspended, Granitz said.
The chief declined to comment further, saying the matter is an active criminal investigation in Berks County. He said the results of the department’s internal investigation into Smith’s conduct will remain confidential.
According to court records:
Smith arrived at his children’s mother’s house on Millennium Drive in Maidencreek Township ahead of the arrival of the bus at 3:45 p.m. Megan Smith has been living with Patrick Manwiller since the start of the year, and they told police they saw Smith throwing snowballs at Manwiller’s truck and his WFMZ work vehicle. Manwiller is employed as WFMZ’s deputy director of photography in the Berks office.
Though Jordan Smith was told that he is not welcome on the property, he ran up the front yard and went inside. Manwiller said he grabbed a piece of camera equipment from his truck to protect himself and his property. When Jordan Smith came back out of the home, Manwiller grabbed Smith by the neck.
Jordan Smith then pulled out a loaded handgun and pointed it at Manwiller’s head, and Manwiller dropped the boom stand he was holding.
Megan Smith told police that before Jordan Smith ran to the porch, he taunted Manwiller, who was setting up a camera on the porch.
“Oh you have a big camera. I have a gun! Which one is worse?” Jordan Smith shouted.
Megan Smith said she called 911 as soon as Jordan Smith entered the home. She said when he went back outside and pointed the gun at Manwiller, she heard him say, “I’ll [expletive] kill you. Now who is the tough guy?”
When interviewed by Northern Berks Regional police, Jordan Smith described Manwiller as a “trigger” for him. He said he was throwing snowballs, but they did not hit the vehicle. He said he ran into the home to pet the dogs and was surprised by Manwiller grabbing him when he exited. He said he feared for his life, and that was why he pulled his handgun from its holster.
Police viewed the incident from footage taken by a doorbell camera at the home. The camera recorded a segment where Manwiller chases Smith as he is leaving the home, yelling at him to get off the property. The video stops and when it starts again, Smith can be seen holding a firearm in his right hand.
The camera recorded him saying “[expletive] put a bullet right in your [expletive] head, go ahead, go ahead.”
It is unclear if Smith has retained an attorney, and he could not immediately be reached for comment. A WFMZ supervisor said Manwiller was not on the job during the incident and declined to comment further.
Berks County District Attorney John Adams said Smith was not taken into custody after the incident, and that his office was in discussions with Northern Berks police during the investigation.
“We reviewed the investigation and looked at the history of this situation before we approved the filing of charges,” Adams said.
Adams said the incident involved a complex set of facts and police needed to obtain and review the video evidence before the district attorney’s office could determine whether charges should be filed. Smith is likely being charged by a summons that he will receive in the mail, Adams said.
Smith was one of three Allentown police officers named as defendants in a 2016 excessive force lawsuit.
According to court documents, Edgardo Garcia Fontanez was riding a bicycle in January 2014 on North Seventh Street when a police officer yelled at him to stop. Unaware that he was being asked to stop by a police officer, Fontanez continued riding, the lawsuit claimed.
The suit alleged that one of the three officers fired a Taser at Fontanez, shocking and incapacitating him. Fontanez lost control of the bicycle and fell to the street, where he was shocked with a Taser again. While he was on the ground, Smith and the other two officers punched him until he was unconscious, the suit alleged.
Fontanez suffered injuries to his head, face and scalp, according to the suit. The case settled in 2016 for $20,000, according to documents The Morning Call obtained through the Pennsylvania Right-to-Know Law.
Smith also was honored by the Allentown Police Department in May 2019 during a commendation ceremony for helping save someone’s life during the course of his job.
Morning Call reporter Sarah M. Wojcik can be reached at 610-778-2283 or swojcik@mcall.com.