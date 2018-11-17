California fires: Trump arrives in Northern California to tour devastation and mend political fences after Twitter criticism

With the death toll from California’s wildfires at more than 70, and 1,000 people still unaccounted for, President Trump arrived at Beale Air Force Base just north of Sacramento early Saturday to tour the devastation in the region and meet with state leaders.

Trump landed around 10 a.m. and was met by Gov. Jerry Brown and Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom. The president then quickly boarded a helicopter and headed to fire-ravaged areas in and around the now-destroyed community of Paradise.

He is expected to arrive in Southern California this afternoon for a similar tour of devastated areas in and around Malibu and Thousand Oaks. The Camp fire in Northern California and the Woolsey fire in the south combined have burned more than 250,000 acres and destroyed more than 10,000 structures.

“Many more people are missing than anyone thought possible,” Trump said before leaving for California Saturday. “I want to be with the firefighters and the FEMA first responders.”

The visit will be both a presidential and political moment for Trump, who regularly criticizes the deep blue state and is highly unpopular here. Trump was roundly criticized last week for erroneously blaming the fires on poor forest management and threatening to cut off funding to California.

But in recent days, the president has offered more conciliatory comments about the wildfires, saying Tuesday, “We mourn for the lives lost and we pray for the victims of the California wildfires.” Brown on Friday pledged to work with Trump on assistance for California.

“Now is the time to pull together for the people of California,” Brown said on Twitter on Friday.

Trump responded on Twitter: “Thank you @JerryBrownGov. Look forward to joining you and @GavinNewsom tomorrow in California. We are with you!”

In an interview on Fox News, Trump said climate change might have contributed to the fires but maintained that forest management policies must change.

“Maybe it contributes a little bit,” he said of climate change. “The big problem we have is management. ... You need forest management, it has to be, I’m not saying that in a negative way. … I’m just saying the facts, and I’ve really learned a lot.”

Before leaving for California on Saturday, Trump told reporters, “We will be talking about forest management. I’ve been saying that for a long time. It should have been a lot different situation.

“But the one thing is that everybody now knows that this is what we have to be doing, and there’s no question about it. It should have been done many years ago,” he said. “But I think everybody’s on the right side. It’s a big issue, it’s a big issue, a very expensive issue, but very, very inexpensive when you compare it to even one of these horrible fires. And we’ll save a lot of lives.”

Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-Richvale), who was traveling with the president on Saturday, briefed reporters shortly before Air Force One landed in California about the significance of forest management, according to a White House pool report.

“The president wants to get something done on this,” LaMalfa said. “We need to be a lot more aggressive.”

LaMalfa dismissed criticism of the president’s earlier tweet on forest management as having more to do with its timing and politics than the substance of the argument. He said that forest management does not mean clear cutting but rather thinning and creating buffers around populated areas.

“Without forest management, things can go wrong,” he said.

In Butte County, eight more bodies were found Friday, and the number of people unaccounted for jumped from 631 to 1,011 as authorities continued to comb through 911 calls, emails and other reports of missing people.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said, however, that the list of the missing is dynamic and may include people who were counted twice, whose names were misspelled or who may not know they were reported missing.

The Camp fire, already the state’s worst fire on record, has burned 146,000 acres and destroyed 12,263 structures. Officials said it could take weeks to complete the search for victims and identify them. Thousands of residents are without homes and living in shelters and tent cities.

The Woolsey fire in Southern California has burned more than 500 structures and killed three people.

This will be just Trump’s second visit to the nation’s most populous state since his election. His first California visit, which he made in March to inspect border wall prototypes outside San Diego and to attend a fundraiser in the Beverly Park home of Edward Glazer, the co-chairman of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL team, came later in his term than any White House occupant since Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Trump has had a particularly combative relationship with California, over environmental, immigration and other policies. The state’s Democratic leaders, including Brown, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco, and Reps. Adam Schiff of Burbank and Maxine Waters of Los Angeles, have been frequent Trump targets and, to varying extents, the faces of the resistance to him.

Last weekend he wrote, “There is no reason for these massive, deadly and costly forest fires in California except that forest management is so poor. Billions of dollars are given each year, with so many lives lost, all because of gross mismanagement of the forests. Remedy now, or no more Fed payments!”

Experts called the tweet uninformed. Many politicians and residents called it insensitive.

“This is not a time for partisanship,” Newsom responded. “This is a time for coordinating relief and response and lifting those in need up.”

The president of California Professional Firefighters, Brian Rice, called the tweet “ill-informed, ill-timed and demeaning to those who are suffering as well as the men and women on the front lines.”

"At this moment, thousands of our brother and sister firefighters are putting their lives on the line to protect the lives and property of thousands,” Rice added. “Some of them are doing so even as their own homes lay in ruins. In my view, this shameful attack on California is an attack on all our courageous men and women on the front lines.”

Times staff writers Nicole Santa Cruz in Paradise and Noah Bierman in Washington contributed to this report.

