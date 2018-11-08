Gunman kills 12 in 'horrific' mass shooting at Thousand Oaks bar packed with college students

A gunman threw smoke bombs and rained bullets on a crowd of hundreds inside a Thousand Oaks bar Wednesday night, killing a dozen people including a Ventura County Sheriff’s Department sergeant who was trying to stop the carnage.

The gunman was dressed in black when he burst into the Borderline Bar & Grill, a country-music-themed venue that is popular with college students, around 11:20 p.m., according to Sheriff Geoff Dean.

Authorities said Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus and a California Highway Patrol officer entered the bar first and were met with gunfire from the suspect, whose identity was not immediately known. Helus was shot several times and died at an area hospital early Thursday morning, according to Dean.

A 29-year veteran of the department, Helus was planning to retire next year, and Dean said he died “a hero.”

He is survived by a son and his wife, whom he called before entering the bar, Dean said.

“It doesn’t matter how safe your community is, it doesn’t matter how low your crime rate is — there are people who just don’t think properly everywhere, I don’t care where you are, and they commit horrific acts like this. There’s no way to process,” Dean said. “There’s no way to make sense out of the senseless.”

The first 911 calls reporting the shooting were received around 11:20 p.m., according to Dean. Helus and the CHP officer arrived on scene and engaged the suspect by 11:26 p.m., he said.

A motive in the shooting was not immediately clear, but Dean said there was no evidence linking the attack to terrorism. Police believe the shooter, who died in the incident, used a handgun in the attack.

Authorities did not immediately identify the gunman, but a law enforcement source, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case, described him as a 29-year-old armed with a handgun and a “smoke device.”

The shooter drove his mother’s car to the bar and did not say anything before opening fire, the official said.

Eleven victims and the shooter were found dead inside the bar by responding emergency personnel. It was not immediately clear if the shooter took his own life.

“It’s a horrific scene in there,” Dean said. “There’s blood everywhere.”

Witnesses reported a horrifying scene as gunfire echoed through the club and those inside ran for cover, in some cases using chairs to break windows to escape the building. Others hid in bathrooms and an attic as they frantically called loved ones who were hearing reports of the shooting.

Several people who escaped the bar described a gunman clad in a black shirt, black hat and black glasses. He seemed to concentrate fire on the front of the venue as soon as he entered, witnesses said.

“He just pulled out a gun and shot my friend that was working the front desk,” said Holden Harrah, 21.

Matthew Wernerstrom, a regular at Borderline, said he had been inside about an hour when he heard what he described as an unmistakable sound — a gunshot. Wernerstrom said that as the shooter concentrated his fire on the front desk, he pulled as many people as he could to the floor and under a pool table.

He said he tried to quiet those around him and count the shots fired. Wernerstrom said that when the assailant seemed to be reloading, he urged people to smash open some of the bar’s windows with chairs, hoping to escape before the next volley of gunfire came.

“All I could think about was how helpless I was,” he said.

Teylor Whittler went to Borderline to celebrate her 21st birthday on Wednesday night. She said she was dancing with friends in the bar when she heard what sounded like firecrackers. She quickly turned and followed the noise, only to find a man holding a gun near the entrance.

Erika Sigman, 19, said she began to race toward an exit as soon as screams erupted.

“I’m a Thousand Oaks resident,” she said. “This is a safe place. My parents let me go here. This is a trusted place. ... To know that this happened in my safe place is a very, very scary thing.”

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force was sent to the scene, according to an agency spokeswoman. Representatives from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms andf Explosives were also dispatched.

Mike Baker / For the Times / Fernan Diamse, center, has a bandaged arm after breaking a window to escape the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. Fernan Diamse, center, has a bandaged arm after breaking a window to escape the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. (Mike Baker / For the Times /)

An additional 18 victims who suffered injuries while trying to escape, but were not shot, were received at area hospitals in the hours after the shooting, according to Ventura County Fire Department Capt. Stan Ziegler. The severity of their injuries was not immediately known.

Wednesday nights are college-themed nights open to students as young as 18, according to the bar’s website. Witnesses said the event is popular with Moorpark college students, and the Pepperdine student newspaper tweeted that students from its campus were also inside at the time of the shooting.

Some witnesses said the bar is a hub for country music fans. They said many of the attendees Wednesday night normally attended the Stagecoach country music festival in Indio and, tragically, some were survivors of the massacre at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas that left 58 dead last year.

Large crowds formed in the area as friends and family members arrived at the scene to try to find out if their loved ones had survived the assault. Some who escaped the gunfire could be seen frantically talking on cellphones, desperate to get information on friends or family members who may have been trapped inside. Others announced the names of the people they were searching for as they gave live television interviews.

A hotline has been established for those seeking information about their loved ones, according to the Ventura County Fire Department, which urged people to call (805) 465-6650. A family reunification center had also been established at the Thousand Oaks Teen Center, where Mayor pro tem Rob McCoy was seen around 3:30 a.m.

McCoy embraced one couple as they walked up. Inside, he said, the mood was “somber.”

He said officials do not yet have names of the victims.

“It’s going to be real heavy when that information comes in,” he said.

Chris Keller/Los Angeles Times (Chris Keller/Los Angeles Times)

At nearby Los Robles Regional Medical Center, friends and family frantically searched for loved ones they hoped were not among the victims. Adam Housley, who until six weeks ago was a national correspondent for Fox News, arrived at the hospital around 3:30 a.m. searching for his niece. A guard didn’t let him through, saying the facility was on lockdown.

He said his niece, 18-year-old Pepperdine freshman Alaina Housley, had been at the bar with several friends. Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location as being on the dance floor, he said.

“My gut is saying she’s inside the bar, dead,” he said. “I’m hoping I’m wrong.”