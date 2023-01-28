President Joe Biden says he is ‘outraged’ after seeing video of Memphis police beating Tyre Nichols

President Joe Biden walks out of the White House in Washington to speak with reporters before heading towards Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Susan Walsh/AP)

President Joe Biden said he was “very concerned” about the prospect of violence, but called for protests over the death of Tyre Nichols to remain peaceful.

Speaking Friday at the White House before departing for Camp David, the president reflected on his call earlier with Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells.

“I’m obviously very concerned about it,” Biden said when asked if he was worried about violence, “but I think she has made a very strong plea. She’s obviously in enormous pain.”

Memphis authorities released more than an hour of footage Friday of the violent beating of Tyre Nichols in which officers held the Black motorist down and struck him repeatedly as he screamed for his mother.

The video emerged one day after the officers, who are all Black, were charged with murder in Nichols’ death