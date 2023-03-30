Advertisement
Nation & World

Gwyneth Paltrow wins court battle over ski collision

By Sam Metz
Associated Press
Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial on March 30, 2023 in Park City, Utah.

Gwyneth Paltrow enters the courtroom for her trial on March 30, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow has won her court battle over a 2016 ski collision at a posh Utah ski resort after a jury decided that the actor wasn’t at fault for the crash. The jury verdict comes Thursday in a packed court room in Park City, Utah. A jury dismissed the complaint of a retired optometrist who sued Paltrow over injuries he sustained when the two crashed on a beginner run at Deer Valley ski resort. The decision comes after eight days of live-streamed courtroom testimony that drew worldwide audiences and became a pop culture fixation.

