‘I don’t think he deserves mercy.’ Victim by victim, bullet by bullet, details of Stoneman Douglas massacre shared in court as gunman pleads guilty

“I am doing this for you, and I don’t care if you do not believe me, and I love you, and I know you don’t believe me, but I have to live with this every day,” he mumbled. Some family members glared in his direction. The parents of slain victims Luke Hoyer and Gina Montalto, who died near each other in the first floor hallway, held hands. Others looked down, weary after hearing prosecutor Mike Satz recount the shooting bullet by bullet, victim by victim.