Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale hospitalized after he was armed and threatening to harm himself, Fort Lauderdale police say

FORT LAUDERDALE — President Trump’s former campaign manager Brad Parscale was taken from his Fort Lauderdale home by police Sunday afternoon after his wife reported that he was armed and threatening suicide.
The police, called by his wife, went to the house in the Seven Isles community, an affluent area in which houses have access to the water. They made contact, “developed a rapport” and negotiated his exit from the house, the police said in a statement. He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center under the Baker Act, which provides for temporary involuntary commitment.
Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Karen Dietrich said the encounter at the house was brief.
“We went out and it was very short. We went and got him help.”
Dietrich said he didn’t threaten police and he went willingly under Florida’s Baker Act, which allows police to detain a person who is potentially a threat to himself or others.
Standing a towering 6 feet, 8 inches, with a striking full beard, Parscale had taken an unusually public role for a campaign manager, speaking at events and developing a prominent media persona.
But he was demoted by Trump in July as the president’s reelection campaign suffered a series of blows. Among these was a campaign rally in Tulsa that was poorly attended, embarrassing the president, who had expected an overflow crowd. He has also been sharply criticized by both supporters and opponents of the president over extravagance with campaign money, including millions in payments to his own companies.
Tim Murtaugh, Trump campaign communications director issued a statement Sunday night supporting Parscale and blasting his critics.
“Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible. The disgusting, personal attacks from Democrats and disgruntled RINOs have gone too far, and they should be ashamed of themselves for what they’ve done to this man and his family.”
Parscale, 44, moved two years ago to Fort Lauderdale, the biggest city in heavily Democratic Broward County, where Trump won 31.4% of the vote in 2016. In an interview with the Sun-Sentinel, he explained his move into hostile political territory by invoking his love of boating and the appeal of a state without an income tax.
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said he received a text message saying that there was a SWAT team standoff at Parscale’s home.
“It was indicated to me that he had weapons,” Trantalis said.
Trantalis could not confirm it was the same Parscale associated with Trump but said he knows Trump’s former campaign manager does have a home in Fort Lauderdale.
“Politics aside, this fellow obviously suffers from emotional distress,” said Trantalis, a Democrat. " ... I’m glad he didn’t do any harm to himself or others I commend our SWAT team for being able to negotiate a peaceful ending to this."
A reporter rang the doorbell of the Parscale home Sunday evening. No one answered, and as the reporter was walking away, a woman opened the door, looked at him and closed the door.
If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts or worried about someone who is, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 for confidential support 24/7, or text HOME to 741741
For local services and help, call 2-1-1 or visit 211.org.
Staff writers Brett Clarkson and Skyler Swisher contributed to this report.
Latest Nation & World
This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.