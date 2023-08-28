Dylan Mulvaney, Kai Cenat, Meghan Trainor honored at streamy awards

Dylan Mulvaney arrives at the Streamy Awards on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023, at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. (Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dylan Mulvaney, the social medial influencer who faced a transphobic backlash earlier this year after setting a partnership with Bud Light, was saluted Sunday night at the Streamy Awards honoring social media creators.

Mulvaney won the award for breakout creator at the ceremony hosted at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles. An emotional Mulvaney urged the audience to work hard at being allies for the LGBT community. Mulvaney told the crowd that trans people and social media stars have a lot in common. “People often underestimate us,” they said.

Advertisement

Mulvaney nodded to the flap that they endured after Bud Light backed away from a promotional partnership with them after Anheuser-Busch was inundated with an organized campaign of homophobic complaints. The TikTok sensation called on the Streamy crowd to use their reach and influence to promote anti-hate messages.

“If we can influence people to buy a $25 smoothie at Erewhon, we can also do this,” Mulvaney said. “I’m going to go have a beer.”

Advertisement

The 13th Streamy Awards, hosted by YouTube star MatPat, was overall a lively affair. Top nominees such as AMP, Ryan Trahan, Jay Shetty, Mikayla Nogueira, HasanAbi and Kai Cenat had clear cheering sections in the ballroom. A number of attendees brought older children from preteens to twentysomethings, to help them identify the social media stars in the room.

Most of the acceptance speeches were short and sweet, sidestepping showbiz conventions of reeling off a list of agents, managers and publicists. Most winners used some variation of the phrase “appreciate you.”

But there were heartfelt moments. Chris Olsen, a TikTok star known for his work with Meghan Trainor, spoke from the heart after he picked up the trophy for short form content. “Nothing good in my life would be happening if I hadn’t gone to rehab at 19 and got sober,” he said. “Take care of yourself.”

The nonprofit organization Invisible People was recognized with the Elevate Prize for Social Good for its coverage of the growth of the chronic homeless population as featured on its YouTube channel. Mark Horvath, founder of the Los Angeles-based organization, told the crowd that he recently marked the 28th anniversary of his last day of homeless. He warned that a “perfect storm” of homelessness is still brewing in Los Angeles because the cost of housing has spiraled so far out of control. “We need to connect with communities to fix the affordable housing crising,” Horvath said.

Streamer of the Year honors went to Kai Cenat, the Twitch personality who was charged with inciting a riot in New York’s Union Square Washington Square Park on Aug. 4 with his announcement of a surprise giveaway of PlayStation 5 consoles. “This year has been crazy,” Cenat said, adding that his first thanks went to God. “God is real. Without God there is no us,” he said. “I’m just blessed.”

Creator of the Year kudo went to YouTuber MrBeast for the fourth year in a row. The personality whose given name is Jimmy Donaldson, did not attend the event. Link, one-half of the popular social media duo Rhett and Link, added a pointed observation after revealing the category winner. “If you’re going to keep giving him awards, he really needs to show up,” Link said of MrBeast.

“Challenge Accepted,” the daredevil YouTube series hosted by Michelle Khane, won for Show of the Year. Khane disavowed the notion that social media content is assembled cheaply and quickly. Her show documents her derring-do of taking on unusual challenges ranging from training as an astronaut to rehearsing for a Broadway show to learning to becoming a 911 dispatcher. Each 15 to 35 minute episode takes about 12 months to produce, Khane said.

“This is a show that never would have gotten greenlit at any other studio,” Khane told the crowd. As a social media creator, “the only barrier to entry was the upload button.”

Advertisement

Meghan Trainor clinched the Rolling Stone Sound of the Year laurel for her catchy hit “Made You Look.” “I wrote this for my postpartum body,” said the Nantucket-born singer-songwriter who earned the Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2016.

The Streamy Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions and Tubefilter. Dick Clark Productions is owned by Variety parent Penske Media Corp.

Here is a complete list of Streamy Awards winners:

Streamys Creator Honors

Breaking News Alerts As it happens Be informed of breaking news as it happens and notified about other don't-miss content with our free news alerts. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Brittany Broski awarded by Amelia DimoldenbergThe Korean Vegan awarded by The Korean VeganVivienne Medrano awarded by Brandon Rogers

Overall awards

Creator of the Year: MrBeastShow of the Year: Challenge Accepted • Michelle KhareStreamer of the Year: Kai CenatInternational: ibaiShort Form: Chris Olsen

Individual awards

Breakout Creator: Dylan MulvaneyBreakout Streamer: FanumCollaboration: MrBeast, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every timeCreator for Social Good: Invisible PeopleCreator Product: PRIME • Logan Paul x KSICrossover: Jonas BrothersFirst Person: Ryan TrahanJust Chatting: QuackityVariety Streamer: IShowSpeedVTuber: Gawr Gura

Advertisement

Rolling Stone Sound of the Year: Made You Look • Meghan Trainor

Show awards

Podcast: On Purpose with Jay ShettyScripted Series: BRYCE • Brandon RogersUnscripted Series: Sam and Colby

Subject awards

Animated: HELLUVA BOSS • VivziepopBeauty: Mikayla NogueiraComedy: RDCWorldCommentary: penguinz0Competitive Gamer: TenZDance: Enola BedardFashion and Style: Wisdom KayeFood: Nick DiGiovanniGamer: DreamHealth and Wellness: Dr JulieKids and Family: Ms RachelLearning and Education: TierZooLifestyle: AMPNews: HasanAbiScience and Engineering: I did a thingSports: JesserTechnology: Marques Brownlee

Craft awards

Cinematography: Recider - Nicholas AdamsEditing: Yes Theory - Thomas Dajer, Cam Peddle, Tristan KevitchVisual and Special Effects: Zach KingWriting: Leo González

Brand awards

Brand of the Year: BarbieAgency of the Year: Reach AgencyBrand Engagement: Insta360Branded Series: LIVE@4:25 • Totino’s Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+ at MindshareBranded Video: ASMcaR • Nissan x DonutInfluencer Campaign: Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabsSocial Impact Campaign: Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts