Gunman gave 2 weeks notice before Virginia Beach's deadliest shooting that killed 12 people

The gunman in Virginia Beach's deadliest shooting that killed 12 people had given two weeks notice on Friday, officials said today.

City Manager Dave Hansen said at a news conference this morning that the city engineer had not faced any ongoing disciplinary actions and had not been fired. They still did not provide any reason behind the killings.

Friday's mass shooting at the Municipal Center ended with 13 dead, including the gunman. Four others remain in critical condition.

Municipal offices in Princess Anne were to be closed on Monday.

Yesterday, officials released the name of the 12 victims. They are: LaQuita Brown, Tara Gallagher, Mary Gayle, Alexander Gusev, Katherine Nixon, Richard Nettleton, Christopher Rapp, Ryan Cox, Joshua Hardy, Michelle "Missy" Langer, Robert "Bobby" Williams and Herbert "Bert" Snelling.

Cervera identified the shooter as DeWayne Craddock, vowing to only say his name one time and to keep the focus on the victims moving forward.

And as the city prepares to offer updates, the rest of Virginia’s largest city continued to mourn, in churches, neighborhoods and near the scene, where a memorial was started.

Jane Hines was out there Sunday morning, near the Municipal Center with several others.

The Lynnhaven Elementary school teacher didn’t personally know any of the victims — but still felt close to the tragedy. At the heart of this sprawling coastal city of 450,000 is a small-town community.

After 30 years in Virginia Beach, she described feeling like the whole situation was “surreal” since the news broke Friday night.

“You hear about (mass shootings) in the news … but not in Virginia Beach,” Hines said. “Never in Virginia Beach.”