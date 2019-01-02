New Republican rivalry? Romney slams Trump's character in op-ed as he arrives in Washington; GOP fires back

Days away from joining the Senate's Republican majority, Sen.-elect Mitt Romney broadly criticized President Donald Trump's policies and character and argued that the president "has not risen to the mantle of the office."

"With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable," the Utah Republican and 2012 presidential nominee wrote in a Washington Post op-ed posted online Tuesday night. "And it is in this province where the incumbent's shortfall has been most glaring."

Romney's biting public assessment came as Trump and Senate Republicans faced a new governing dynamic. Republicans on Thursday will cede control of the House to Democrats, who were prepared to oppose Trump on a number of policies and promised a slew of investigations into his actions and those of his aides and campaign officials, particularly with regard to Russia's election meddling.

Trump responded to the op-ed on Wednesday morning, tweeting, "Here we go with Mitt Romney, but so fast! Question will be, is he a Flake? I hope not. Would much prefer that Mitt focus on Border Security and so many other things where he can be helpful. I won big, and he didn’t. He should be happy for all Republicans. Be a TEAM player & WIN!"

Trump's warning shot referred to retiring Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona, who has been Trump's most consistent critic among Senate Republicans. As he and other critics leave Congress, it is an open question who — if anyone — will take up the role of publicly criticizing a president who remains popular with Republican voters.

Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., noted that almost half of the Senate Republicans are up for re-election in 2020.

"They just saw what happened in 2018," Durbin said, when Republicans lost the House majority in November. "I think, once they do polling back home, not all of them, but many of them will find that independence is being rewarded."

Romney, a former Massachusetts governor, had criticized Trump before — notably, in a March 2016 speech he called Trump a "phony," a "con man" and a "fraud," slammed his business acumen and opposed his bid for the GOP nomination.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images President-elect Donald Trump and Mitt Romney dine at Jean Georges restaurant in New York City on Nov. 29, 2016. President-elect Donald Trump and Mitt Romney dine at Jean Georges restaurant in New York City on Nov. 29, 2016. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

In that same speech, he said "dishonesty is Donald Trump's hallmark," but later he made peace with the president-elect and even expressed interest in joining his administration as secretary of state. Trump opted for former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, who lasted about 14 months before Trump fired him.

Romney's rebuke of Trump drew a cutting reply from Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager. In a tweet Tuesday night, Parscale said Romney "lacked the ability to save this nation" and contended that Trump "has saved it."

"Jealously is a drink best served warm and Romney just proved it," Parscale wrote. "So sad, I wish everyone had the courage" Trump? had."

The reference to warm drinks seems to be a jab at the Mormon prohibition against "hot drinks," caffeinated beverages such as coffee and tea.

In the column, Romney offered approval of Trump's corporate tax policies and efforts to cut regulations, appoint conservative judges and other "policies mainstream Republicans have promoted for years. But policies and appointments are only a part of a presidency."

"To a great degree, a presidency shapes the public character of the nation," Romney said. He later added: "With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent's shortfall has been most glaring."

While saying Trump's early administration appointments had been encouraging, Romney added that, "on balance, his conduct over the past two years, particularly his actions this month, is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office."

Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney slams candidate Donald Trump during a speech in Utah on March 3, 2016. (AP) Former GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney slams candidate Donald Trump during a speech in Utah on March 3, 2016. (AP) SEE MORE VIDEOS

In describing a "deep descent" by the Trump presidency in December, Romney cited the departures of Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and White House chief of staff John Kelly and what he called the appointment of people of lesser experience, the abandonment of allies, and Trump's "thoughtless claim that America has long been a 'sucker' in world affairs."

Looking ahead, Romney wrote that he would act as he would with any president from either party in the White House, supporting policies he believes are in the best interest of the country and his state and opposing those that are not. And he said he didn't intend to comment on every tweet or fault.

"But I will speak out against significant statements or actions that are divisive, racist, sexist, anti-immigrant, dishonest or destructive to democratic institutions," he said.

During his Senate campaign, Romney insisted that he would agree with Trump on some issues and not be shy about disagreeing with him on others. He appears to have more room with GOP voters in Utah to take on the president. Most voters in the state — 64 percent — would like to see the senator confront the president, according to data from an AP survey of midterm voters.

Gerald Herbert/AP Then Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and Donald Trump arrive for a press conference in Las Vegas on Feb. 2, 2012, in which Trump endorsed Romney in his battle with President Barack Obama. Then Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and Donald Trump arrive for a press conference in Las Vegas on Feb. 2, 2012, in which Trump endorsed Romney in his battle with President Barack Obama. (Gerald Herbert/AP) (Gerald Herbert/AP)

Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Mitt Romney's niece, pushed back on her uncle, tweeting, "POTUS is attacked and obstructed by the MSM media and Democrats 24/7. For an incoming Republican freshman senator to attack @realDonaldTrump as their first act feeds into what the Democrats and media want and is disappointing and unproductive."

But conservative commentator Bill Kristol, a frequent Trump critic, tweeted that Romney's op-ed confirmed that "Trump's dominance over the GOP, pretty complete until now, can no longer be taken for granted."

"For now at least Mitt Romney has become the leader of the Republican Resistance to Trump," Kristol tweeted.