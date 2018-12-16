'Crisis level': Republican women sound warning after election losses

Republicans lost the House in November as droves of female voters spurned the party, a reflection of the gaping gender gap. The election devastated the GOP's already meager group of congresswomen. Almost none of the political survivors will hold positions of power in Congress next year.

Republican women recognize that this is a serious problem. It's unclear whether GOP men agree.

"It's very painful," said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., who championed female candidates for a decade as the only woman in GOP leadership. "We need to make sure that we are growing our ranks."

The stark contrast between the parties on gender will be evident as the new Congress is sworn in Jan. 3.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is poised to claim the third most powerful position in government as 36 women join her caucus. But House Republicans, who have already elected men to their top two posts, will see their group of women reduced by almost half, to just 13, with West Virginia's Carol Miller the lone GOP woman in the freshman class.

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., said the number of Republican women in the House has fallen to "crisis level."

"Women are a majority of voters in our country, and the GOP must do more to ensure our conference represents their views," said Stefanik, who announced plans this month to help Republican women in their primaries in 2020.

The GOP's poor performance with women this election cycle has exposed sensitive fault lines within the party over identity politics and how to win elections.

Republican leaders often hedge on whether recruiting female candidates should be a top priority, saying they want whoever is most qualified. The need for more female lawmakers to better reflect the country - or at least to win votes from more women - has not been a given for all party members.

President Donald Trump's position as head of the party has not helped. His sexual boasts and vulgar comments about women such as former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman and adult-film actress Stormy Daniels were seen as fueling this cycle's gender gap and Republicans' punishing defeat with female voters in the suburbs.

Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme, Court and allegations against him of sexual misconduct during his teen years - assertions he denied - further galvanized female voters.

According to exit polls, the gender gap was 12 percentage points in the midterm elections as female voters favored Democrats over Republicans. The last time women voted for Democrats by anywhere near that margin was 1982, when the gap was 17 percentage points.

The GOP's problem with women could worsen as a number of female Democrats run for president in 2020 and newcomers like Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., become popular standard-bearers for the party.

"This is something we've got to come to grips with," former National Republican Congressional Committee chairman Tom Cole, R-Okla., said of the 2018 gender gap, the largest in decades.

"If you look at the post-election analysis and polling, you'd have to be pretty blind not to see the problem," Cole said. "We're maximizing rural voters, we're maximizing white male voters, particularly white males without a college education. Those are all great to have, but they're not enough to be a majority in the House."

Disgust with Trump has turned some female Republican legislators into Democrats.

In Kansas last week, state Sen. Barbara Bollier left the GOP after more than four decades, citing Trump's vulgar comments about women and issues such as the Medicaid expansion and reproductive health.

Bollier said she could no longer "stand up and say, 'It's fine to blindly support Trump Republicanism.' "

After changing parties, "now I can sleep better - it was a huge moral thing," she said.

As another sign of the gender divide, Republican women will be limited in congressional leadership roles next year.

In the House, Rep. Liz Cheney, Wyo., replaced McMorris Rodgers as the Republican Conference leader - and the leadership team's only woman - last month, while Rep. Kay Granger of Texas will be the only woman to serve as ranking Republican on a committee. The Democrats will have four committee chairwomen and a number of women on their leadership roster, including Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., as chairwoman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Tensions over the lack of women in GOP leadership flared last week amid reports that House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had expressed a preference for Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., to lead the NRCC over Rep. Ann Wagner, R-Mo., as she prepared to mount a bid for the post.

McCarthy denied discouraging Wagner; she said she understood from the Republican leader that he "had a different plan."

"I respect that," Wagner said Wednesday on Fox News. "And I decided, you know what, I'm not going to put my name in nomination. I want to be part of the team." Emmer became the NRCC chairman.

Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked Wagner whether GOP men "get it" when it comes to the party's problems with women.

"They need to get it, or we won't have the majority again," Wagner said.