San Diego sheriff: Shooting at synagogue leaves injuries; man detained

Authorities in Southern California say a shooting at a synagogue has left people injured, but the extent is unclear.

San Diego County sheriff's office tweeted that a man has been detained in connection with the shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue.

Officials say deputies were called just before 11:30 a.m. The sheriff also tweeted that those wounded in the shooting were taken to Palomar Medical Center, an area hospital.

Poway is about 20 miles northeast of San Diego.

The shooting came on the last day of Passover and exactly six months since a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue killed 11 people.

A truck driver who authorities say expressed hatred of Jews has been charged in the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history. He's pleaded not guilty to the Oct. 27 rampage at the Tree of Life synagogue.

This is a breaking story, it will update