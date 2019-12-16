“One of the things that I think is really important is that South Bend voices tell South Bend’s story, and I’m one South Bend voice, but not the only one," Buttigieg said. "And so, especially in introducing ourselves to communities that don’t know us as well, making sure folks hear different voices from South Bend and hear from some of the African American voices who know South Bend’s story and who support me, is a very important part of how we introduce me and introduce our story across the country.”