Olympics are postponed for the 1st time ever after the IOC and Japan’s Prime Minister reach an agreement

“We regret that there is no outcome that can solve all the concerns we face,” the statement read. “Our most important conclusion from this broad athlete response is that even if the current significant health concerns could be alleviated by late summer, the enormous disruptions to the training environment, doping controls and qualification process can’t be overcome in a satisfactory manner. To that end, it’s more clear than ever that the path toward postponement is the most promising, and we encourage the IOC to take all needed steps to ensure the Games can be conducted under safe and fair conditions for all competitors.”