The study suggests some potential explanations, including the "exciting possibility" that LB-1 might actually consist of two black holes orbiting each other, though Bregman said that would be rare. The study also points to a phenomenon known as fallback supernova, which means that during the supernova stage of a star's evolution - when it explodes - it only loses a fraction of its mass and the rest falls back into the black hole, increasing its size.