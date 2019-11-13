Testimony kicked off Wednesday morning in the first public hearings of the House of Representatives’ impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump, and a witness revealed a new piece of information: The acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, testified that President Trump spoke to his European Union ambassador by phone in a restaurant, and that diplomatic staff told him they could overhear the president ask about “the investigations.” Taylor further testified the staff asked about the call after it ended and EU Ambassador Gordon Sondland said the president cared more about investigations into the Biden family than he did Ukraine’s security.