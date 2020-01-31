The United States Senate voted on Friday night not to seek additional witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, likely cinching acquittal for the Republican chief executive, even as pressure mounted this week to hear from his former national security adviser John Bolton and others.
A vote for acquittal, which is still to come, was long thought the most likely scenario in an impeachment that pitted the Democratic-controlled House against the GOP's Senate. The vote against calling witnesses to further the Senate trial came into focus earlier in the day when Sen. Lamar Alexander and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, both Republicans, announced they would vote against witnesses.
Alexander expressed disapproval of Trump's conduct in a statement on Thursday night, saying a quid-pro-quo — Congressionally approved military aid for investigations of the Biden family — was proved and the action was "inappropriate." Still, Alexander wrote, it fell far below the high standard needed to remove a president.
Murkowski criticized the House process, saying it was partisan and rushed. She also expressed concern Chief Justice John Roberts, who has presided over the Senate trial, could be forced to cast a tie-breaking vote if the Senate split 50-50. Such a vote would damage the integrity and perception of non-bias the court enjoys, at least in theory.
"We are sadly at a low point of division in this country," Murkowski said in a statement.
The impeachment trial is playing out against the backdrop of a jam-packed political month: The Democratic presidential nominating contests begin on Monday in Iowa. The president will give the State of the Union address on Tuesday.
This is a breaking story, it will update