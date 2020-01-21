Konstantin Sonin, a Russian economist at the University of Chicago, took his colleagues to task for tying Putin’s changes to any transition plan for 2024. Given the Kremlin’s track record of adjusting in real time to major unforeseen events, it was hard to see Putin’s tacticians gaming out such a long-term plan, he wrote. Rather, he said, the developments could be the result of a power struggle between conservative and progressive factions in Putin’s orbit.