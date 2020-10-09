Trump tax records expose more than $21 million in highly unusual payments from the Las Vegas hotel he owns, an engineered windfall in 2016 as campaign funds dwindled

It did not help when NBC, which aired Miss Universe and “The Apprentice,” cut ties with him after he announced his candidacy in 2015 with racist comments about immigrants. Nor did it help when Deutsche Bank turned down his request for a loan for work at Turnberry, the Scottish golf resort that he had bought for roughly $60 million in 2014 and that was on its way to gobbling up almost $80 million more by the end of 2016, according to tax return information. By year’s end, he would agree to pay $25 million to settle a class-action lawsuit involving allegations that Trump University was a fraud.