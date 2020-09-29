Tax records reveal how fame gave Trump a $427 million lifeline

In a series of tweets on Monday morning, a day after The Times published the first part of its investigation of his tax-return data, Trump sought to refute any negative impression of his wealth, insisting that he has “very little debt compared to the value of assets,” and suggesting that he might release statements “showing all properties, assets and debts.” It is unclear what sort of statements he was referring to; the public financial disclosures he must file as president already list his assets and debts.