Trump maintains a core of rock-solid supporters. They have his back unapologetically and believe he has achieved many of his goals — which are their goals too.

As Trump takes center stage at the Republican National Convention this week, he maintains a core of rock-solid supporters like Schenkel who believe he is fighting in America’s best interests and has achieved many of his goals — which are their goals too. He has aggressively cultivated these voters over the last few months with scathing criticism of vandalism that has occasionally arisen from mostly peaceful protests calling for racial justice, and by boasting that, pre-coronavirus, he had built an economy second to none.