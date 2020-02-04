The annual address to Congress is an odd one in the Trump era because it is generally the only time of year that Trump consents to acting traditionally presidential, a performance that generally earns praise. Trump believes he is his own best communicator, so in his administration, the job of speechwriter is not a high-profile “Hemingway” role, as it was under his predecessor, President Barack Obama, who actually bestowed that nickname on one of his writers, Cody Keenan. The job belongs to the president.