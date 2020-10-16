Slamming Trump, GOP Sen. Ben Sasse warns of a ‘Republican bloodbath’ in Senate

In a dire, nine-minute indictment of Trump’s foreign policy and what Sasse called his “deficient” values, the senator said the president had mistreated women and alienated important allies around the globe, been a profligate spender, ignored human rights and treated the pandemic like a “PR crisis.” He predicted that a loss by Trump on Election Day, less than three weeks away, “looks likely,” and said that Republicans would face steep repercussions for having backed him so staunchly over four tumultuous years.