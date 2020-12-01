Trump has discussed with advisers pardons for his 3 eldest children, Jared Kushner and Rudy Giuliani

The discussions between Trump and Giuliani occurred as the former New York mayor has become one of the loudest voices pushing baseless claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 election, which Trump still proclaims publicly that he won. Many of Trump’s longtime aides have refused to do the president’s bidding to try to overturn an election that President-elect Joe Biden won by nearly 7 million votes. But Giuliani has repeatedly thrust himself into the spotlight to cast doubt on the results, which has ingratiated him with the president.